Rev. Al Sharpton Urges Gov. Hochul Against Removing Mayor Adams

Rev. Al Sharpton urged Gov. Kathy Hochul Saturday to refrain from using her authority to remove Mayor Eric Adams from office — arguing that such a move would have “no precedent,” days after the governor said she is mulling her “options and obligations” in relation to the mayor’s indictment.

The governor has the power — under the city charter and state law — to remove the mayor, and following the charges against Adams, Hochul said she was weighing all of her options. A spokesperson for Hochul did not immediately return a request for comment. Adams’ defiant approach in claiming his innocence has not sat well with some, particularly those taking issue with the mayor’s claims that he is a “target” — and his apparent suggestion, without evidence, that his communications with the federal government on the migrant crisis are to blame.

“Does that hurt Vice President Kamala Harris? The head of the Southern District is a Black man that we work with,” Sharpton"We're going to see where the evidence is, but we are not going to stand by silently and let Governor Hochul not know that some of us are saying: ‘Do not change the process and the precedent,’” Sharpton said. “Let due process take its course.”

