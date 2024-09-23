Resurfaced Video Shows Kamala Harris Chanting 'Down, Down With Deportation' at 2018 Parade

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on September 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The clip, shared by TheDailyMail.com reporter Charlie Spiering, shows Harris serving as grand marshal of the 33rd annual Kingdom Day Parade. That celebration honored the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, can be seen smiling and clapping along, but does not appear to chant the phrase.

“Kamala Harris wants to flood the United States with illegal immigration,” he wrote. “It is her explicit goal, and she accomplished it with flying colors as Vice President.”

Kamala Harris Deportation Immigration Video Resurface Republican Criticism

