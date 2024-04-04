Residents Reflect on the Devastating Earthquake in Taiwan

The day after what was the worst quake to hit the Asian island in a quarter century, most residents cannot stop talking about how much worse it could have been. "The road below my feet suddenly turned into what felt like waves on water," said Vincent Tseng, a Hualien resident. Why Tuesday's earthquake in Taiwan was so much less destructive than the one in 1999. As of Thursday local time, authorities say nine people were killed during the quake and just over 1,000 people were injured.

Train service through the epicenter was restored within 24 hours

