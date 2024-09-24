Researchers identify factors affecting crossing structure use by ungulates in China retrieved 24 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-factors-affecting-ungulates-china.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Wildlife Crossings Ungulates China Predator Presence Human Activity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers identify key factors influencing runoff and sediment yield changes in karst watershedsThe ecological environment in karst regions of southwest China is fragile and sensitive.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers Find 2 New Dementia Risk Factors'It’s never too late to make changes and corrections,' one expert noted.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Scientists Identify 4 Key Factors That May Predict Cognitive DeclineThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Researchers identify cellular pathways whose dysregulation leads to acne lesionsUsing cutting-edge bioinformatics techniques for gene identification and sequencing, researchers are comprehensively mapping signaling pathway distributions in both normal and acne-affected skin.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Physics researchers identify new multiple Majorana zero modes in superconducting SnTeA collaborative research team has identified the world's first multiple Majorana zero modes (MZMs) in a single vortex of the superconducting topological crystalline insulator SnTe and exploited crystal symmetry to control the coupling between the MZMs.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers identify basic approaches for how people recognize wordsRecognizing spoken words is a split-second competition, and a new study defines how people approach that competition and ultimately recognize words. The researchers identified three main approaches by which people of all ages -- including those who use cochlear implants to hear -- recognize spoken language.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »