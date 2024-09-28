Researchers Develop Lab-Grown Bone Grafts To Improve Dental Procedures

Each year, about 2.2 million bone-grafting procedures are performed worldwide, the gold standard of care being autografting, which uses the patient's own bone for tooth implantation and to repair and reconstruct parts of the mouth, face and skull.

Having already created a technology that makes bone scaffolds with collagen-like nanostructures, micrometer-sized pores and natural shapes, the researchers have hit on an"exciting improvement" that regenerates bone by improving cell-matrix interactions, said Peter Ma, professor of dentistry. Of the more than 2 million bone graft procedures globally, 500,000 of them are performed in the United States and add up to about $5 billion in costs, the researchers say.

"What we invented are biodegradable polymer templates that contain peptides on nanofibers, acting like keys to open new gates to liberate the locked bone regeneration potential from the recipient's own cells. After the regeneration of pre-designed 3D bone tissue, the materials will degrade and disappear without potential long-term complications," said Ma, who is also a professor at U-M's College of Engineering and Medical School.

