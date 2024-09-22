Research Shows Having Whey Protein Before a Meal Is Good For Blood Sugar Most likely, you either come from an appetizer family , or you don’t . Well, a published review of 16 clinical studies may have you rethinking your pre-meal choices to something a bit unexpected: whey protein . The data consistently show that having whey protein before a meal helps lower blood glucose after you eat.

And whey protein was linked to both of these favorable hormonal increases . Whey protein slowed gastric emptying rate Whey protein may slow down how long it takes food to move from the stomach to the intestines . While you don’t want this movement to be too fast or too sluggish, a somewhat slower gastric emptying rate promotes feelings of fullness and satisfaction after a meal.

Whey Protein Blood Sugar Diabetes GLP-1 Insulin

