Republicans Now Hold Majority of Registered Voters in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

Republicans now account for the majority of voters registered in Luzerne County , Pennsylvania , according to Department of State data released Monday. Luzerne County , known for being a major exporter of anthracite coal, is located in the northeast part of the state, just a few miles from Scranton, the birthplace of President Joe Biden.

Before Trump, Luzerne County was a stronghold for Democrats for decades, but new data shows that Democrats finally lost their slim lead of 233 voter registrations on September 16, WFMZ-TV 69 News reported: Republicans account for 87,415 of the county’s 203,321 registered voters. Democrats account for 87,332 registered voters, which means the Republicans lead by 83 voter registrations in the county.Democrats held the advantage in county voter registration for decades. However, that advantage has been on the decline since 2014 when it reached 47,322, with 111,233 Democrats and 63,911 Republicans registered to vote in that year’s primary election.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst.

Republicans Democrats Luzerne County Pennsylvania Voter Registration

