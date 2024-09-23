Republican Rage Rhetoric: A Dangerous Tool for Political Gain

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 21 episode of 'The Katie Phang Show.' When people — and political parties — show you who they are, believe them … each and every time. Last week, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on antisemitism and Islamophobia, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana accused Maya Berry, the executive director of the Arab American Institute, of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.
JD Vance, admitted to CNN that he was fine with “creating stories” to get the media to pay attention. After Republicans “created” insulting stories about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, officials say the city has faced dozens of bomb threats, schools and city buildings have been shuttered, and the Haitian community is living in terror. Vance, one of Ohio’s two U.S. senators, still justifies perpetuating those baseless stories because the media wasn’t focusing on their campaign enough.
Republican Party Anti-Muslim Sentiment Immigration Hate Speech Political Rhetoric
