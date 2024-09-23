Republican Gubernatorial Nominee Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Racist and Bigoted Posts

Robinson, who denied the claims, will apparently not be in attendance, according to AP sources. Among other alarming remarks made under the username “minisoldr,” Robinson said, unprovoked, “I’m a black NAZI!” He also admitted to “peeping” on women in public gym showers as a 14-year-old, claimed to like “tranny on girl porn!,” and referred to Muslims as “little rag-headed bastards.

I said, ‘I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.’” It’s unclear if or how Trump will refer to Robinson in his rally remarks on Saturday. According to NBC News on Friday, Trump has been “facing calls both from his allies and from within his own campaign to pull his endorsement from scandal-plagued North Carolina gubernatorial candidate,” according to four people familiar with the discussions.

