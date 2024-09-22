Republican Governor Candidate Faces Heat Over Alleged Racist and Sexual Posts

“If they’re true, he’s unfit to serve for office,” the South Carolina pol bluntly told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “If they’re not true, he has the best lawsuit in the history of the country for libel.”claiming he made incendiary sexual and racially charged posts in the message board of the porn site Nude Africa between 2008 and 2012.

Squatters overtake abandoned mansion belonging to MLB team owner's son — as neighbors fear for their safety“Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson,” he said, vowing to stay in the race. Republican vice presidential hopeful JD Vance, asked by an NBC reporter about the scandal, said of Robinson, “I don’t believe him, I don’t not believe him.

North Carolina is widely seen as one of the top seven battleground states in the presidential contest. The state last backed a Democrat in 2008.“If you look at what he said on the posts, it was in keeping on what he has said publicly on Facebook that are still on his Facebook page,” Stein told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Mark Robinson Republican Governor Allegations Racism Sexism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media reportRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson vowed on Thursday to remain in his race in advance of what he called

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media reportNorth Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson has vowed to remain in his race despite a CNN media report about comments it says he made on a website.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media reportNorth Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson vowed to stay in the race despite a CNN report that he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media reportNorth Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson has vowed to remain in his race despite a CNN media report about comments it says he made on a website.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media reportNorth Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson vowed to stay in the race despite a CNN report that he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media reportNorth Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson vowed to stay in the race despite a CNN report that he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »