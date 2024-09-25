Rep. D'Esposito Hired Fiancée's Daughter and Mistress, Possible Ethics Violations

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito provided part time jobs in his congressional office to both his fiancée’s daughter and his mistress, a

Each working arrangement ended abruptly in July 2023, coinciding with D’Esposito’s fiancée, Cynthia Lark, learning about his relationship with Faas. The Congressman ignored multiple questions from reporters Monday, appearing to engage in a phone conversation while leaving the Capitol, although he did acknowledge he believes the attack is politically motivated.

D’Esposito, whose father was a close ally of former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato , has a long history of benefiting from the notorious local political machine of Nassau County and its powerful political patronage. As thereports, “Every member of his immediate family has held a town or county job, and as a local official, he routinely helped friends find spots on the government payroll.”

Congress Ethics Corruption Staffing Affair

