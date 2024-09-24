Rep. D'Esposito Denies Ethics Violations After Report Claims He Hired Alleged Mistress

maintained Monday that he has “upheld the highest ethical standards” after a report claimed the Long Island congressman hired an alleged mistress to work in his district office. reported that D’Esposito, 42, paid Devin Fass – the woman he was allegedly having an affair with – $2,000 a month to work part time in his Garden City, NY, office a few months after taking his oath of office as a congressman, multiple sources told the outlet.
Nassau County PBA backs Democrat Tom Suozzi’s re-election for House seat — after supporting GOP in special electionSpeaker Johnson unveils second plan to avert shutdown, heeds to key Dem demand “Love you till Monday,” Faas wrote to the congressman in a summer 2022 text message reviewed by the outlet, including a heart emoji. The reported tryst was serious enough that it resulted in Faas’ husband filing for divorce near the end of D’Esposito’s 2022 midterm election campaign. “It’s no one’s business,” Cynthia Lark, the congressman’s fiancée, told the New York Times when asked about D’Esposito’s relationship with Faas.
Rep. D'esposito Ethics Mistress Allegations Congressman
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
