Rep. Barry Moore Warns Of Consequences Of 'Reckless Border Policy' In Alabama

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Friday, Rep. Barry Moore reacted to the influx of Haiti an migrants in some communities around the country, including his home state of Alabama .“These people will eventually find their way into our communities, and it’s just now starting to take effect,” Moore said. “Look, I’ve been to Haiti , brother. I’ve done mission trips down there. But we need to be exporting capitalism and Christianity and free markets to the world.

“You know, health care is expensive,” he continued. “And yet, they don’t even have their real name a lot of times. There’s no way that money gets collected. So to buy an administration in these reckless border policies, to just import the world, no matter who they are, where they’re from, and just give them the standing as a citizen and the subsidies, that will bankrupt the country. We’re already $35 trillion in debt, but I think you’re going to see crime follow that.

“You know, we had an AR-15 stolen out of one, one for a couple,” Moore added. “I had to take all the azaleas out of the yards because the people were camping in their yards. They were using the azaleas as cover. There’s just a lot of things that the consequences of this wide open, reckless border policy that Biden has put in place is now starting to affect the communities that we see.

Immigration Border Policy Haiti Alabama Crime

