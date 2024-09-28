Rent Prince's Iconic 'Purple Rain' Home For Just $7 A Night

hometown will have a place to stay when the party’s over that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy, a home featured in the film “ Purple Rain .”

“And then what guests will be able to do themselves is actually play around with a selection of really iconic ’80s outfits and looks and styles that they can kind of engage their inner rock star themselves,” said Ali Killam, an Airbnb spokesperson. The Airbnb rentals are a sign o’ the times — the 40th anniversary of the movie. It starred Prince as The Kid, a musician and band leader with a rocky life in the home featured on screen.

Prince Purple Rain Airbnb Music Icon Rental

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince fans can party overnight like it's 1999 with Airbnb rental of 'Purple Rain' houseA few Prince fans visiting the superstar's hometown of Minneapolis may be lucky to stay at a place that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy. The white, two-story home featured in the film “Purple Rain' is set to be an Airbnb rental from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14 to mark the 40th anniversary of the movie.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Prince fans can party overnight like it's 1999 with Airbnb rental of 'Purple Rain' houseA few Prince fans visiting the superstar's hometown of Minneapolis may be lucky to stay at a place that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Sturgill Simpson Covers Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ at Johnny Blue Skies Tour OpenerSturgill Simpson covered 'Purple Rain' by Prince during the first show of his new U.S. tour.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Prince fans can party overnight like it's 1999 with Airbnb rental of 'Purple Rain' houseA few Prince fans visiting the superstar's hometown of Minneapolis may be lucky to stay at a place that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

House Featured in Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Listed on Airbnb for Movie’s 40th AnniversarySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Prince fans can party overnight like it's 1999 with Airbnb rental of 'Purple Rain' houseA few Prince fans visiting the superstar's hometown of Minneapolis may be lucky to stay at a place that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »