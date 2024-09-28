Rent Prince's Former Minneapolis Home For A Limited Time

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Airbnb rentals are a sign o’ the times — the 40th anniversary of the movie. It starred Prince as The Kid, a musician and band leader with a rocky life in the home featured on screen.

Prince Airbnb Minneapolis Music Icon Limited Edition Rental

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Tenants Launch National Rent Strike to Demand Federal Rent CapStriking renters are protesting dismal living conditions and demanding protection from abusive corporate landlords.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Prince's 'Purple Rain' House in Minneapolis Coming to AirbnbPrince fans have a chance to stay in his famous 'Purple Rain' house in Minneapolis, because it's heading to Airbnb ... in celebration of the movie and soundtrack's 40th anniversary.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Rent Prince's Iconic 'Purple Rain' Home For Just $7 A NightFans of the late music icon can now rent his historic Minneapolis home featured in the film 'Purple Rain'. The two-story white house boasts an upstairs closet showcasing Prince's iconic outfits, allowing guests to dress up and channel their inner rock star.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Prince Harry has asked former royal aides to help plot his return from exile: reportPrince Harry reveals the ‘central piece’ of rift with royal family in new bombshell interview

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Feuding brothers Prince William, Prince Harry 'kept their distance' while 'discreetly' attending uncle's funeral togetherIs Lana Del Rey dating an alligator tour guide? What we know about Jeremy Dufrene, Justin Theroux, 53, engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, after 1 year of dating, & Allison Holker debuts new romance a year and a half after husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic...

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Prince Harry and Prince William Distant at Uncle’s Funeral: ReportPrince Harry and Prince William reportedly both attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but avoided each other at the event

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »