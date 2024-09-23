Religious Extremism Threatens Women's Bodily Autonomy

Religion has been politically weaponized by a minority of Americans and used against the right of women — including those who are not religious — to control their own bodies. Most specifically, their reproductive rights .
The answer is that assuming they exist, neither the Christian God nor the god of any other religion has the right to make that decision. The sovereignty that free will confers on anindividual dictates that both the question and the answer exclusively belong to the person whose body and life is most directly affected.
Nor should the state be involved in making the decision except to the extent a law — based upon science, not religious or other personal beliefs — determines that two living people sharing one body are or may be involved. And even then, if a life-saving decision must be made to terminate one or the other, that decision must also be made by the one most invested in and capable of making it: the mother.
