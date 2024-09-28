Rei Kawakubo's Latest Collection Offers A Vision Of Hope

“What I create is nothing but an expression of my own issues, of what’s inside my head. It’s all about my own values. Of course, I understand those who don’t agree. I accept them. That is freedom.” So says Rei Kawakubo in an interview that’s part of next month’scover story. That article also features an excellent editorial shoot dedicated to last season’s collection, which Kawakubo said was motivated by anger.

The show opened with a triptych of looks that were all-white and all rigid: they looked to be in a resin coated fabric, or even something akin to fiberglass. Along with that rigidity, the almost Doric ridges of these structures’ surfaces, plus the deliberate slowness with which their valiant models were obliged to walk, lent these pieces a monumental gravitas. They turned out also to be sculptural toiles of looks to come.

Around them were shown looks that swaddled the models with metal mesh structures filled with material that sometimes resembled insulation down, or was other times encased in a further layer of photo print fabric. Just glimpse-able as one dress passed was a collage of what looked like protest placards: “Protect our…” I read, before the model moved the message out of sight.

Further looks swathed the models in a supersized cone of white filament clad in gold-flecked gauze and garlanded with scarlet tulle. There was a white bow-shaped structure shrouded in white fishnet that was waisted by another scarlet bow. There were more package dresses, composed of multiple conjoined sections of bagged material, sometimes patterned in an abstracted scarlet on white relief.

Rei Kawakubo Comme Des Garçons Fashion Show New Collection Hope

