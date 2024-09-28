Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons Spring 2025 Collection Explores Uncertainty

You can read “Uncertain Future” — the title of Rei Kawakubo ’s spring 2025 collection for Comme des Garçons — in geopolitical terms, in climate terms, in economic terms.

In her fashion universe, uncertainty could drive you to hide inside a stiff cone of fancy floral jacquard, and peek out warily through a narrow slit, or to carry a portable fabric fitting room around with you, leaving the curtain parted ever so slightly, with only your legs poking out. Blur your eyes a bit and you might also conjure Renaissance silhouettes, and some of the characters that sat for Johannes Vermeer and other painters during the Dutch Golden Age.

