Reeves Vows to Rebuild Britain, No Return to Austerity

The ruling Labour government has faced criticism for generating an atmosphere of doom over the state of the public finances .
Liverpool, ENGLAND — U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves vowed on Monday that Britain will not return to austerity, saying her budget proposals will look to rebuild the country."It will be a budget with real ambition ... a budget to deliver the change we promised. A budget to rebuild Britain," she told a crowd of Labour party delegates Monday."There will be no return to austerity.
The ruling Labour government has faced criticism for generating an atmosphere of doom over the state of the public finances, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning ofReeves has suggested that taxes are likely to rise at her upcoming Oct. 30 Autumn budget after discovering a £22 billion "black hole" in the public finances.
Gideon Skinner, Ipsos' senior director of U.K. politics, said the findings were an indication that the government's"honeymoon period" was over.
Budget Labour Party Rachel Reeves Austerity Public Finances
