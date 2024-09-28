Reduce Nighttime Bathroom Trips And Improve Sleep

One in three Americans over 30 wake up at least twice each night to use the restroom, studies show. These frequent interruptions can wreak havoc on your sleep, but there are some practical ways to manage them. Dr. Hana Patel, resident sleep expert at Mattress Online, who is based in London, provides the following tips to cut down on nightly bathroom trips to improve your rest. ‘IS IT SAFE TO DRINK TAP WATER?’: ASK A DOCTOR 1.

Eating these types of meals earlier in the evening or at lunch instead of dinner can prevent increased nighttime trips to the bathroom without having to give up those foods entirely, the doctor added. 4. Limit the TV, and keep your feet up A recent study found that adults who spend five or more hours a day watching TV or videos are 48% more likely to experience nocturia compared to those with less than an hour of screen time.

Sleep Bladder Control Kegels Exercise Nighttime Bathroom Trips

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'For better sleep, how can I reduce nighttime bathroom trips?': Ask a doctorNighttime bathroom trips can wreak havoc on your sleep, but there are some practical ways to manage them. A doctor provides six tips to improve your rest.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Nighttime lane restrictions planned on southbound I-81 in Dauphin County: PennDOTThe contractor will perform work on digital message board between Progress Avenue and Route 22/322.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

What Your Nighttime Routine Should Look Like For Younger-Looking SkinWhat to know about your nighttime routine.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Demi Moore's 'eccentric' nighttime routine, Dave Grohl's secret babyThe Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Nighttime and Early Morning BP Controlled by Renal DenervationRadiofrequency renal denervation was effective in people with uncontrolled nighttime and early morning BP. It also worked well in patients with chronic kidney disease.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

How To Create A Nighttime Skin Care Routine, Start To FinishBecause creating a skin care routine isn't self-explanatory.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »