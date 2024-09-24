Reds Activate Ian Gibaut From Injured Reserve

The Reds activated Ian Gibaut from injured reserve on Tuesday. It's great news for the right-hander. He missed most of the season due to a forearm injury that required surgery.The Reds play the Guardians on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Ian Gibaut, the Reds’ top setup reliever last year, returns after missing most of the season. Julian Aguiar ends the year on the IL. With Carson Spiers available, the Reds have the rotation filled this week.

MLB Cincinnati Reds Ian Gibaut Injury Guardians

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SF Giants activate Patrick Bailey; DFA backup catcherBailey missed only the minimum 10 days after straining his oblique during pregame hitting on the Giants’ past home stand.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Dodgers Activate Austin Barnes, Option Rookie To Triple-ACatch up on the latest roster moves by the Los Angeles Dodgers as they activate catcher Austin Barnes from the injured list and option Hunter Feduccia to Triple-A Oklahoma City, ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating moderate votersWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating moderate votersRepublican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to appear at the annual gathering of the group Moms for Liberty. The national nonprofit has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating moderate votersRepublican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to appear at the annual gathering of the group Moms for Liberty.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating moderate votersRepublican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to appear at the annual gathering of the group Moms for Liberty.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »