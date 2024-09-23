Red One Trailer Sees Chris Evans Team Up with Dwayne Johnson to Save Christmas

The new Red One trailer sees a number of highly-trained agents from the North Pole forcefully recruit Evans’ character to assist Johnson on a mission. The two are tasked with finding a kidnapped Santa Claus, played by“After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas ,” the official synopsis reads.

The screenplay was written by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Hiram Garcia. Garcia and Morgan produce the movie alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Kasdan, and Melvin Mar. In addition to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Kasdan’s previous filmography includes 2002’s Orange County, 2007’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2011’s Bad Teacher, 2014’s Sex Tape, and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level.and wrote, “I think we all made a good one, and hope you like it.

