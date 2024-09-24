Red Flags In Relationships: 10 Signs You Might Be Falling Out Of Love

Well, their warning signs, red flags , and big indicators were pretty darn enlightening. They're all 100% valid, and should be taken into consideration when it comes to delving into a romantic partnership and sustaining it.
"Having a sense of dread about them. You dread having to spend time with them, getting a text from them, having to talk to them, calling them, or saying 'I love you' to them. You may not notice it, but it's been a long time since you've initiated anything. You might also have someone else in mind that you'd rather tell first whenever you have something to talk about or something to do.
"You stop going to bed together. People do it so they can have quiet time to themselves. It can be 'normal,' but it can also be an escape for a person to 'catch their breath.'""Everything you loved about them just starts to irritate you. It's like you can't find one thing that you like about them anymore."
"When you can't pretend to care about things they like but you don't have any interest in. Like if he likes cars, you can't even pretend to be interested when he talks about it."
