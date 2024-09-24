Red Band Trailer Released for Horror Comedy 'The Zone of Interest'

red band trailer for its upcoming horror comedy about a group of global political leaders getting trapped in a sudden zombie apocalypse . The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 18.as Hilda Ortmann, the Chancellor of Germany who meets with other world leaders for the G7 summit. Their meeting gets interrupted after the mummified corpses started rising from the dead. It also highlights the crazy shenanigans they will go through during the unexpected zombie crisis.

“The film follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis,” reads the synopsis. “These so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. The film is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world.

