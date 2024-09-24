Recycling Oysters: A Tiny Shell with a Big Impact

What is it like to recycle oysters? First, shuck the hearty bivalves and suck out their nutty yumminess. Then place the empty oyster shells in piles as high as an adult in an outside garbage and recycling area. The shells need to rest and absorb nature’s elements; in fact, the sun’s rays bake the shells for a year, which is necessary to eliminate bacteria.Why should you support restaurants, bars, and homeowners that recycle oyster shells? More than 85% of oyster reefs have disappeared worldwide.
The new habitat suits juvenile oysters, which grow on hard substrates such as rock or shell. Eventually, the oysters are returned to the waters off Cape Cod, creating ideal oyster habitats while filtering pollutants out of the ocean. The shells also provide ideal nurturing grounds, as free-swimming oyster larvae not yet in shells settle onto rocks or shells to grow into mature oysters. The spat then grow their own shells and eventually develop into larger reefs.
“With 60,000 of them in the water right underneath the docks, it’s really impressive. As long as we have a successful turnover this season, we would love to double, if not triple, what we’re doing this year for next season.”
