Recycling Oysters: A Tiny Shell with a Big Impact

What is it like to recycle oysters? First, shuck the hearty bivalves and suck out their nutty yumminess. Then place the empty oyster shells in piles as high as an adult in an outside garbage and recycling area. The shells need to rest and absorb nature’s elements; in fact, the sun’s rays bake the shells for a year, which is necessary to eliminate bacteria.Why should you support restaurants, bars, and homeowners that recycle oyster shells? More than 85% of oyster reefs have disappeared worldwide.

The new habitat suits juvenile oysters, which grow on hard substrates such as rock or shell. Eventually, the oysters are returned to the waters off Cape Cod, creating ideal oyster habitats while filtering pollutants out of the ocean. The shells also provide ideal nurturing grounds, as free-swimming oyster larvae not yet in shells settle onto rocks or shells to grow into mature oysters. The spat then grow their own shells and eventually develop into larger reefs.

“With 60,000 of them in the water right underneath the docks, it’s really impressive. As long as we have a successful turnover this season, we would love to double, if not triple, what we’re doing this year for next season.”

Oyster Recycling Ocean Ecosystems Waste Management Sustainability Conservation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

To boost recycling, California will fund 250 new types of recycling sites for beverage containersCalRecycle awarded nearly $70 million in Beverage Container Redemption Innovation Grants for projects including reverse vending machines, mobile recycling and bag-drop sites.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Freshwater oysters could be key to developing stronger, 'greener' adhesivesIf you think oysters are just delicious seafood, think again. Freshwater oysters produce an adhesive that may hold the secret to developing more environmentally friendly glues with applications from dental care to construction and shipping.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Decarbonizing Buildings From The Outside With Hydronic ShellHydronic Shell is a startup that plans to decarbonize buildings from the outside. It's innovative technology that can slash utility costs.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Live blog: Israeli forces shell Gaza school sheltering PalestiniansIsrael's war on Gaza, now in its 325th day, has killed at least 40,405 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 93,468 others, a conservative estimate, with 10,000+ believed to be buried under debris of bombed homes.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Report: Shell Plc to Slash Several Departments’ Workforces by 20%Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

A Contemporary Stop-Motion Classic with a Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Coming to MaxMarcel the Shell with Shoes On character

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »