Record High Of Americans Believe Country Is Divided

You don't need a crystal ball to tell you, but a new survey showed that a record-high of Americans can agree on at least one thing: that the country is divided. A Gallup poll showed a record-high of 80% of U.S. adults believe the country is divided on values considered the most important. That number was increased from 77% from when the poll was taken in 2016. Eighteen percent of Americans believe the country is united.

Gallup said it didn't define "most important values" in its survey, instead leaving that up to people's own interpretations.Much of the time, Democrats, Republicans and independents have held similar views on the county's division, Gallup said, but noted there were some significant differences in some years. In 2004 and 2016, more Republicans than Democrats saw the country as unitedly 15 percentage points when George W.

Political Division US Politics Gallup Poll Values Election 2024

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record 80% of Americans believe nation is divided, Gallup poll findsA new Gallup poll reveals that a record-high 80% of Americans believe the country is divided on important values, up from 77% in 2016.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Trump on Assassination Attempt: ‘If You Believe in God, You Believe in God More’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Breitbart Business Digest: Many Americans Don’t Believe Inflation Is Getting BetterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

EVs are cleaner than gas cars, but a growing share of Americans don't believe itElectric vehicles are caught up in the culture wars. Data from Ipsos shows the percentage of Americans who believe EVs are better for the environment than gas cars has dropped 5 points since 2022.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

EVs are cleaner than gas cars, but a growing share of Americans don’t believe itData from Ipsos shows the percentage of Americans who believe EVs are better for the environment than gas cars has dropped 5 points since 2022.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »

Poll: Most Americans Believe Harris Is Insincere, Trump Is GenuineSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »