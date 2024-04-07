Record-breaking viewership for NCAA women's basketball game

Women's college basketball continues to captivate the nation's attention. Just a few days ago, the rematch of last year's NCAA Division I women's basketball national championship between LSU and Iowa drew more than 12 million viewers. It became the most watched women's college basketball game on record — until now. Approximately 9.9 million viewers tuned in last year to watch the Angel Reese-led Tigers defeat Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes in the championship game .

ESPN revealed that Iowa's narrow win over the UConn Huskies drew a record-shattering 14.2 million viewers. The game became ESPN's most watched college basketball game in history — men's or women's. The game peaked at around 17 million viewers, according to ESPN. CONTROVERSIAL CALL IN IOWA'S NARROW VICTORY OVER UCONN DRAWS FIERY REACTION Friday's Final Four started with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks going against North Carolina Stat

