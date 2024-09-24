Reba McEntire Makes 'The Voice' History Using Coach Replay Button

The"Fancy" singer used the show’s newly installed Coach Replay button, which allows coaches to change their minds if they don’t turn their chairs, after contestant Kendall Eugene concluded his audition.After Eugene finished his rendition of Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” the coaches were all complimentary, and McEntire quickly realized she had made a mistake by passing on him.
The “Fancy” singer then announced she was going to make “Voice” history, by becoming the first coach to employ the replay option. “We’ve got this new thing this year, that is a Coach Replay button. I’m going to use mine,” she said, as she hit her button, sending the audience into a frenzy, while Eugene buried his face in his hand.A few seconds later, the camera panned back to Snoop, as he lifted his glasses and wiped his eyes while McEntire and Eugene embraced.Snoop, meanwhile, continued to feel the effects of the moment, as he dabbed his eyes once more.
Reba Mcentire The Voice Coach Replay Kendall Eugene Talent Show
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »