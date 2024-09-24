Reba McEntire Makes 'The Voice' History Using Coach Replay Button

The"Fancy" singer used the show’s newly installed Coach Replay button, which allows coaches to change their minds if they don’t turn their chairs, after contestant Kendall Eugene concluded his audition.After Eugene finished his rendition of Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” the coaches were all complimentary, and McEntire quickly realized she had made a mistake by passing on him.

The “Fancy” singer then announced she was going to make “Voice” history, by becoming the first coach to employ the replay option. “We’ve got this new thing this year, that is a Coach Replay button. I’m going to use mine,” she said, as she hit her button, sending the audience into a frenzy, while Eugene buried his face in his hand.A few seconds later, the camera panned back to Snoop, as he lifted his glasses and wiped his eyes while McEntire and Eugene embraced.Snoop, meanwhile, continued to feel the effects of the moment, as he dabbed his eyes once more.

Reba Mcentire The Voice Coach Replay Kendall Eugene Talent Show

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here’s How You Can Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 26 on TV and StreamingGwen Stefani and Reba McEntire are back for Season 26 of &39;The Voice.&39;

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Reba McEntire Made Snoop Dogg Cry on 'The Voice' — See the MomentAfter a successful run at the Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg is now turning his attention to “The Voice.” He is one of the coaches this season alongside Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé. The new season starts on Sept 25.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

How to watch the season premiere of ‘The Voice’ tonight (9/23/24) with a FREE live streamCoaches for season 26 will be Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Why NBC’s Happy’s Place Had To End Reba McEntire’s 23-Year Sitcom Trope Explained By ProducerReba McEntire looks annoyed in Big Sky with trees in the background

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Reba McEntire's New Sitcom Fixes The Most Uncomfortable Aspect Of Her 2001 ShowThe cast of Reba and Reba McIntyre

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Reba McEntire Teases Onscreen Romance With Rex Linn at EmmysReba McEntire stepped out at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater with her costar Melissa Peterman

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »