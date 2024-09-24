Real Madrid Come Back From Two-Goal Deficit To Beat Alaves

Real Madrid looked like it would comfortably collect all three points against Alavés, but the defending La Liga champions nearly gifted the visitors a result.fixture despite the Madrid derby looming this weekend. Even Jude Bellingham , who reaggravated his shoulder injury against Espanyol, got the nod against Alavés. Just one minute into the match, Ancelotti's decisions paid off.

Lucas Vázquez sent the Santiago Bernabéu to its feet when the right-back found the back of the net inside 60 seconds. Emulating Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde switched the field of play, releasing Vinícius Júnior on the left wing. The Brazilian darted into the box and played the ball back for Vázquez, who slotted home the simple finish.The opener marked just the second first-half goal in Real Madrid's last nine matches.

Vázquez's goal allowed Ancelotti's side to comfortably settle into the game and control the tempo from the opening whistle. Alavés managed just one shot on goal in the first half while Real Madrid doubled its lead in the 40th minute. Kylian Mbappé linked up with Bellingham to put Los Blancos up 2–0.After a slow start to his Real Madrid career, Mbappé has now scored in five consecutive matches. The Frenchman leads the team with six goals across all competitions.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first when Rodrygo finished a brilliant individual effort in the 48th minute. Vázquez found the Brazilian in acres of space on the right wing and Rodrygo took it himself to beat Antonio Sivera near post.Everything was going the way of Real Madrid until Alavés bagged two goals in one minute.

Real Madrid undoubtedly lost concentration in the game's final 15 minutes. Whether Ancelotti's side was already looking ahead to its clash with Atlético Madrid at the weekend or his substitutes simply took their foot of the gas, Los Blancos almost threw away their dominant lead.

