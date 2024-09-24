RBA Holds Rates Steady, Citing Slow Inflation Progress

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock is addressing the press conference, following the announcement of the September monetary policy decision on Tuesday. Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year. At its September policy meeting, the RBA maintained the benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for the seventh straight meeting. Key quotes Recent data has not materially affected policy outlook.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar? While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls.
RBA Interest Rates Inflation Australian Dollar Monetary Policy
