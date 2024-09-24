RBA Holds Rates Steady, Citing Slow Inflation Progress

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock is addressing the press conference, following the announcement of the September monetary policy decision on Tuesday. Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year. At its September policy meeting, the RBA maintained the benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for the seventh straight meeting. Key quotes Recent data has not materially affected policy outlook.

How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar? While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls.

RBA Interest Rates Inflation Australian Dollar Monetary Policy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RBA keeps interest rates steady, reiterates commitment to lower inflationRBA keeps interest rates steady, reiterates commitment to lower inflation

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Bank of England holds interest rates steady after August cutThe decision to hold comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off its own monetary easing with an aggressive 50 basis point rate cut.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

BOJ holds interest rates, flags steady growth in inflationBOJ holds interest rates, flags steady growth in inflation

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Aussie dollar near 2024 high as China cuts rates ahead of RBAAussie dollar near 2024 high as China cuts rates ahead of RBA

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Australian Dollar Remains Solid as RBA Expected To Maintain RatesThe Australian dollar holds near a nine-month high as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep interest rates steady at 4.35%. Meanwhile, consumer confidence in Australia has increased slightly, while the US dollar faces potential challenges due to Fed policymakers projecting further rate cuts.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.6800 as RBA unlikely to cut interest rates this yearThe AUD/USD pair holds onto gains near the round-level figure of 0.6800 in Wednesday’s European session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »