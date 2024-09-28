Razer's Project Esther becomes reality with Freyja: The world's first HD haptics gaming cushion

Razer comes out with wacky concepts every year — it’s hard to forget about the RGB-ridden Project Hazel face mask — but its recent Project Esther is turning into a real product. It’s called Freyja , and Razer says it’s the world’s first HD haptics gaming cushion. While not exactly a market that’s popping off, if there’s any company to sail into uncharted waters with haptics, it’s Razer .

The cushion is sliced up into 16 zones, each of which can activate individually depending on what you’re doing. In games, Razer says Freyja will support some native integrations, where the haptics are designed specifically for the game. In other titles, the cushion will still work by simulating haptics based off of game audio, using sound direction and distance to create the effect. And, if you have other devices with Razer Sensa haptics, they’ll work together.

Razer Haptics Gaming Freyja Cushion

