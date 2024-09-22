Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Credits God For Saving Him In Car Accident

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is crediting God for telling him to put on his seat belt only minutes before a frightening car wreck that occurred in August.

Now, Andrews is telling fans that God spoke to him through the sound of the seat belt chime that reminded him to put on his restraints only minutes before the accident. Andrews made news earlier this year for helping save the life of a woman who was going into a diabetic coma.

Mark Andrews Ravens Car Accident Faith Survival

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mark Andrews, Tyler Linderbaum Return to Baltimore Ravens PracticeTwo key Baltimore Ravens players return after long absences.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Derrick Henry Says Mark Ingram Gave Ravens a Leg-Up in Free AgencyIt will be a strange sight for the NFL world to see Derrick Henry don a new uniform for the first time in his professional career on Thursday night.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Trump on Assassination Attempt: ‘If You Believe in God, You Believe in God More’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Use God Mode and Super God Mode to instantly make you a Windows power userDavid Nield is a freelance contributor at Popular Science, producing how to guides and explainers for the DIY section on everything from improving your smartphone photos to boosting the security of your laptop. He doesn't get much spare time, but when he does he spends it watching obscure movies and taking long walks in the countryside.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

Fantasy Managers Should Sell High on Isaiah Likely, Remain Patient With Mark AndrewsIsaiah Likely had a breakout performance in Fantasy football against the Chiefs, but don't sell low on Mark Andrews yet.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ravens GM Has High Praises For TE Duo: 'Best Tandom in League'Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta praises tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely as the best tight end duo in the entire NFL going into the season.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »