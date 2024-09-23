Ravens Ground Game Dominates Cowboys in 31-28 Victory

The Dallas offense put up a lot of numbers in garbage time, but here are the stats that really count.

This one was just as bad as the New Orleans game for three quarters. In fact, the Saints ran for 190 yards in last Sunday’s 44-19 rout of the Cowboys here. The Ravens surpassed that total on the first possession of the third quarter. Derrick Henry finished with 151 yards on 25 carries, Jackson added 87 more and the Ravens ran for 274 yards and a 6.1 average against Dallas’ run defense.The Cowboys knew they had their hands full Sunday.

When I asked McCarthy about Lamb’s performance, he answered in terms of the team but it sounded as if it applied to the team’s go-to receiver. “Sometimes preparation is pretty good, and you don’t play as well as you like. There are times when your preparation is not very good and you play better than that,’’ McCarthy said. “This week our preparation was pretty much in line with the way we played.

”I know the defense didn’t want to allow 28 points, but 28 against an offense like that, that’s a game where we have got to score 30,’’ Prescott said. “It was a very frustrating start, especially when you’re playing a quarterback like that, that explosive. You just can’t do it.’’The Cowboys’ drives went punt-field goal -fumble-punt-punt-field goal -punt for three quarters. When the opponent is going touchdown-touchdown-punt-punt-touchdown-touchdown, then realistically, the game is over.

