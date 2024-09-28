Ravens Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis To Miss At Least Four Games

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis will miss at least the next four games after landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In other news, nose tackle Michael Pierce has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Pierce also left the Cowboys game with a shoulder injury, but unlike Armour-Davis, was able to return to action. He didn't practice Wednesday, but was a full participant Thursday and Friday and didn't receive a game status on the final injury report.

Jalyn Armour-Davis Baltimore Ravens Hamstring Injury NFL Injured Reserve

