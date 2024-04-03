Rare Lamborghini Veneno Roadster to be Auctioned in Dubai

The car has been sitting on the showroom floor of VIP Motors in Dubai since at least early 2022. RM Sotheby's unsuccessfully tried to auction off the car in February 2020 in Paris. A member of the royal family of Saudi Arabia used to own the Raging Bull. Just nine examples of the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster were ever produced and one of these rare cars is going up for auction later this month.

While you may think a limited-run Lamborghini like this would sell the moment it hit the market, that hasn’t been the case with this Veneno. This Veneno Roadster has spent much of its life in Dubai and that’s where it still resides. It has been in the inventory of VIP Motors in the city for more than two years with an asking price of over $9.5 million but has failed to sell. The dealer no doubt hopes that it will be able to sell it at auction through SBX Cars but we suspect it probably has a hefty reserve

