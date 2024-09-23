Rapper Macklemore Says 'F*** America' At Seattle Concert

Rapper Macklemore said “F*** America ” at a Seattle concert Saturday night, according to footage shared on social media.

It’s unclear what the crowd was saying before he spoke, but many attendees began cheering after. The rapper performed “Hind’s Hall” at the festival, which its organizers said raised money for groups providing humanitarian aid for civilians in the Israel-Hamas war.the anti-Israel protests that took place on college campuses throughout the last academic year. The title references Hamilton Hall, a Columbia University academic building which protesters barricaded themselves into in April.

Haggerty released “Hind’s Hall 2” on Friday in collaboration with Palestinian and U.S. artists. They warn Vice President Kamala Harris in the song to stop supporting Israel or risk losing Michigan in the election.Michigan has one of the largest Arab American populations in the country.

