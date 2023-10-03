Rangers GM Chris Young rips 'classless' Astros reporter for celebration criticism

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: General Manager Chris Young of the Texas Rangers talks to media before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field on April 02, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, but before that, general manager Chris Young had to get something off his chest regarding a reporter's comments about how the AL West was won.for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: General Manager Chris Young of the Texas Rangers talks to media before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field on April 02, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, but before that, general manager Chris Young had to get something off his chest regarding a reporter's comments about how the AL West was won.for the postseason for the first time since 2016. If they won again on Sunday or were helped out by a Houston Astros loss, they would have clinched the AL West division title.

The Rangers celebrated after making the postseason on Saturday, even as the division crown was still up for grabs with one game to play. That led to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by MLB.com Astros writer Brian McTaggart, which irked Young.

The Rangers partied last night while the Astros had a champagne toast and quickly turned their attention to Sunday and one more win. Houston's "been-there, done-that" mentality paid off, it seems."The Rangers partied last night while the Astros had a champagne toast and quickly turned their attention to Sunday and one more win," Taggart wrote."Houston's 'been-there, done-that' mentality paid off, it seems.""I find it ridiculous that that's even a subject, honestly," Young said when asked if he was concerned about how much his team celebrated."This is the most professional, responsible group of players that I've ever been around. We had a very subdued champagne popping, but beyond that, there was no partying. There was nothing outlandish. These guys had earned the right to pop those champagne bottles and that was the extent of our celebration.

"It had no impact on Sunday's game. It's pretty poor journalism to even suggest that, honestly, I'm very disappointed in the lack of professionalism of the Houston journalist for putting that out there. It's classless and it's not appropriate and it's completely fabricated. It's wrong."of Alex Bregman speaking to his teammates in the locker room after clinching the division with the caption,"We celebrate titles in Houston."on Saturday that the scene inside the Rangers' clubhouse was not wild — featuring Marcus Semien going"to town on a Chick-Fil-A" — and the team watched the end of the Astros-Diamondbacks game.

This is the of in-state heat we can get behind just before the playoff begin. But there is some work to do for both teams in order for them to meet up later this month. The Rangers would have to top the Rays and the Baltimore Orioles, while the Astros, who have a bye this round, would need to take care of business against the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins before they could face one another in the ALCS.

