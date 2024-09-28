Rain Can't Dampen Spirits at Global Citizen Festival

For the second year in a row, rain muddied the festivities at the Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn of Central Park on Saturday.

But the crowd shook off the showers for the 12th edition of the annual Central Park affair. Despite the gray day, spirits were more sunny than soggy as 60,000 people gathered for a party with a purpose: to fight extreme poverty. As always, this year's event — hosted by Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman — was as much about the music as the message."Central Park is electric tonight," Jackman said, determined to defy the weather gods that made this another challenge of the elements as he introduced the festival.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll brought some country to the big city, squeezing in his set in between headlining Madison Square Garden on Friday night and serving as the musical guest on 50th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” And the performer lineup reflected the global nature of the festival, from British phenom Raye to Lisa from the South Korean girl group Blackpink.Meanwhile, the Latin music world was represented by Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro.And Post Malone — who went country this year with his chart-topping “F-1 Trillion” album and No. 1 single “I Had Some Help” — headlined the festivities.

