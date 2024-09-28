Raiders Ready To Show Raider Nation True Character Against Browns

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are a team chomping to return to action as they prepare to host the Cleveland Browns this weekend.There is far too much talent on this team to move rashly, and the Silver and Black are ready to show Raider Nation that with fourteen games remaining on the season, this team has all of its goals ahead of it.

Q: At all points of your life, you've been known as a leader. This is your leadership skills right here, not to say that it's under the test or anything like that, but leadership is a big part of this. How do you feel you're responding to it and help navigating this team through this? ach Pierce: “To be honest every game. I said that last week against Carolina. I didn't mean that disrespectful when I say that. It's always about us, right? We always are worried about ourselves. We don't worry about who's not playing for the other team, what issues they're going through. We have our own, as I just announced right now.

Q: Any sense on Davante Adams in terms of what happened with the hamstring, about how long that might be? Coach Pierce: "Everybody's different. I mean, I don't talk to the quarterbacks like I talk to linebackers, right? But the message to the team is that of team and what our thought process is. Again, the mindset this week was character, being a pro, having another opportunity at home. We really want to take advantage of that. I believe the crowd will come through.

Q: You talked about Tyree Wilson earlier this week, but other edge rushers, like Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden, what were some things that you really need to see from them this week that you really want to be on the film?

NFL Raiders Browns Character Adversity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Target Stealing Cleveland Browns StarThe Las Vegas Raiders could target signing a Cleveland Browns star away from the team.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ravens vs. Raiders, Jaguars vs. Browns picks: NFL Week 2 oddsPost sports gambling editor/producer and digital sports editor Matt Ehalt is in his first season in the Bettor’s Guide.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Michael Symon to host tailgate brunch in honor of Browns vs. Raiders game in Las VegasMichael Symon is hosting a tailgate brunch in Las Vegas in honor of the Browns vs. Raiders game in town. Mabel's Bar & Q at Palms Casino is hosting Touchdowns and Tailgates: The Ultimate Brunch Bash and Tailgate Party.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Panthers vs. Raiders, Giants vs. Browns prediction: NFL Week 3 odds, picksFootball handicapper Sean Treppedi is in his first season in The Post’s NFL Bettor’s Guide.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Browns vs. Raiders preview: 3 things to know about Cleveland’s Week 4 opponentCheck out three things to know about the Raiders before the Browns travel to Las Vegas in Week 4.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

What's The Spread For The Cleveland Browns Week 4 Matchup With Raiders?The Cleveland Browns will hit the road for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »