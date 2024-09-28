Raiders Looking To Bounce Back Against Browns

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are a team chomping to return to action as they prepare to host the Cleveland Browns this weekend.There is far too much talent on this team to move rashly, and the Silver and Black are ready to show Raider Nation that with fourteen games remaining on the season, this team has all of its goals ahead of it.

Q: At all points of your life, you've been known as a leader. This is your leadership skills right here, not to say that it's under the test or anything like that, but leadership is a big part of this. How do you feel you're responding to it and help navigating this team through this? ach Pierce: “To be honest every game. I said that last week against Carolina. I didn't mean that disrespectful when I say that. It's always about us, right? We always are worried about ourselves. We don't worry about who's not playing for the other team, what issues they're going through. We have our own, as I just announced right now.

Q: Any sense on Davante Adams in terms of what happened with the hamstring, about how long that might be? Coach Pierce: "Everybody's different. I mean, I don't talk to the quarterbacks like I talk to linebackers, right? But the message to the team is that of team and what our thought process is. Again, the mindset this week was character, being a pro, having another opportunity at home. We really want to take advantage of that. I believe the crowd will come through.

Q: You talked about Tyree Wilson earlier this week, but other edge rushers, like Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden, what were some things that you really need to see from them this week that you really want to be on the film?

