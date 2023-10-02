Raiders fan thrown down steps during vicious fight at Chargers game

Vikings star QB blames hectic final mistake on home crowd noiseA Chargers fan in a Justin Herbert jersey and a Raiders fan in a Howie Long jersey were involved in a physical altercation in the stands at SoFi Stadium, according to aThat’s when the Chargers fan lunged forward and punched the Raiders fan, knocking him to the ground.

Vikings star QB blames hectic final mistake on home crowd noise

The action on the field wasn’t enough for two fans, who took matters into their own hands at the Chargers-Raiders game Sunday.

It’s unclear what started the brawl, but the Raiders fan can be seen with his back turned to the field while confronting the Chargers fan, who eventually stood up from his seat.

That’s when the Chargers fan lunged forward and punched the Raiders fan, knocking him to the ground.

After the Raiders fans got back on his feet, the man in the Chargers jersey hit him three more times before he pushed him down the stairs, according to the footage.A brawl between two men broke out in the stands at the Chargers-Raiders game at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 1.Another man in a Raiders jersey and sunglasses intervened and appeared to de-escalate the situation.

He was seen talking with the man in the Chargers jersey, who eventually patted him on the back.

The two men appeared to have a heated exchange before the altercation turned physical.It’s unclear if the man who took the punches was seriously injured, and it’s also unknown if security or police were called.

The Chargers won their second straight game Sunday by beating the Raiders, 24-17, to improve to 2-2. The Raiders have lost three straight games and are now 1-3.

A brawl between two men broke out in the stands at the Chargers-Raiders game at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 1.X/@1ricardovargas