Raiders Coach Noncommittal on Minshew's Starting Role After O'Connell's Performance

Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter. He has a multi-platform role - writing on ESPN.com, television appearances on NFL Live and Sports Center, and podcast and radio appearances. Before coming to ESPN, Gutierrez spent three years at CSN Bay Area as a multi-platform reporter, covering the Raiders and Oakland Athletics as well as anchoring the Sports Net Central cable news show.

Pierce had earlier said the Raiders were looking for a"spark" from O'Connell, who took Las Vegas on a 70-yard scoring drive in 13 plays, completing 9 of 12 passes for 82 yards and finishing with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Meanwhile, Minshew threw for 214 yards and completed 18 of 28 passes with a touchdown and an interception against Carolina.

Minshew, signed to a two-year free agent contract with $15 million guaranteed by Las Vegas, beat out O'Connell in a training camp battle. Pierce said at the time he wanted to give Minshew at least the first quarter of the season to get the team off to a fast start. Through three games, Minshew has completed 73.7% of his passes for 747 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions and a passer rating of 92.4 .

NFL Las Vegas Raiders Jared Goff Brian Hoyer Quarterback Antonio Pierce

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praises Las Vegas Raiders' Gardner Minshew IILos Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he has 'always been a big fan' of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Report says Las Vegas Raiders' Gardner Minshew is team's biggest question markThe Las Vegas Raiders will begin the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew II leading the offense. How confident can they be in Minshew?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

QB Gardner Minshew II is confident in the Las Vegas Raiders' offenseThe Las Vegas Raiders' offense worked hard over the offseason to build a productive unit. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II said he and the offense are confident in the work they have put in.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Everything Raiders QB Gardner Minshew Said Post Loss to the ChargersLas Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew spoke right after the Silver and Black loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and we have everything that he said for you.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Pro Cougs: Gardner Minshew Struggles, Daiyan Henley Shines in Raiders-Chargers OpenerAs the NFL season got into full swing on Sunday, two notable former Washington State Cougars squared off as the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Las Vegas Raiders Luke Getsy, Gardner Minshew II under pressure going into Week 2The Las Vegas Raiders face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. The pressure is on Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Aidan O'Connell after offensive woes in Week 1.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »