Rahm Closes Gap on Hidalgo at Spanish Open

Hidalgo carded 3-under 68 after five birdies to go with a pair of bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard for a third straight day at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The Spaniard has never finished in the top three in 79 previous European tour events.

Rahm trailed by five shots heading into Saturday but pulled closer after a flawless round that included six birdies. The two-time major winner is trying to become the first four-time winner in the 52-year history of the Spanish Open. He won in 2018, 2019 and 2022.“Hopefully I can end up with the win,” Rahm said, “but it’s definitely going to be a Sunday atmosphere-wise that they haven’t experienced yet. There’s going to be a lot of people watching, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for thenext year.

David Puig, also a LIV player, is also in striking distance at three shots back. Another LIV golfer, Patrick Reed, is tied for fourth with Joe Dean at five strokes behind. About being one of three Spaniards in the top spots, Hidalgo said: “I know David really well, I played with him when I was young. Jon, what can I say? He’s the G.O.A.T. in this tournament.”

Spanish Open Jon Rahm Jon Hidalgo LIV Golf European Tour

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jon Rahm Can Play in Spanish Open While Appealing DP World Tour Sanctions and FinesThe Spaniard needs to play three events on the DP World Tour before year's end to keep his membership current in order for Ryder Cup eligibility.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Rahm returns to Spain seeking record fourth Spanish Open titleJon Rahm is back in Europe to compete in the Spanish Open, aiming for a record-breaking fourth victory. This marks his first European tour start since joining LIV Golf last December. He faces competition from other LIV golfers like Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, who are also appealing sanctions against them.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Jon Rahm appeals DP World Tour fines in fight to make Ryder CupSpanish golfer Jon Rahm appealed against outstanding fines to the DP World Tour on Thursday which had thrown his hopes of competing at next year’s Ryder Cup into jeopardy.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

The one thing Jon Rahm refuses to do as LIV Golf star eyes Ryder Cup spotJon Rahm is willing to play in the required number of DP World Tour events to remain eligible to participate in next year’s Ryder Cup taking place on Long Island.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Jon Rahm Finishes a Tumultuous First LIV Golf Season As Its ChampionBOLINGBROOK, Ill. — The year is far from complete but Jon Rahm put an emphatic stamp on the part that came to define him in 2024 with his controversial move to

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jon Rahm eyes World Tour events to remain Ryder Cup-eligibleJon Rahm said he intends to play in three DP World Tour events by the end of the season to remain eligible for next year's Ryder Cup.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »