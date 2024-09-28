Rahm Closes Gap on Hidalgo at Spanish Open

Hidalgo carded 3-under 68 after five birdies to go with a pair of bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard for a third straight day at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The Spaniard has never finished in the top three in 79 previous European tour events.
Rahm trailed by five shots heading into Saturday but pulled closer after a flawless round that included six birdies. The two-time major winner is trying to become the first four-time winner in the 52-year history of the Spanish Open. He won in 2018, 2019 and 2022.“Hopefully I can end up with the win,” Rahm said, “but it’s definitely going to be a Sunday atmosphere-wise that they haven’t experienced yet. There’s going to be a lot of people watching, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for thenext year.
David Puig, also a LIV player, is also in striking distance at three shots back. Another LIV golfer, Patrick Reed, is tied for fourth with Joe Dean at five strokes behind. About being one of three Spaniards in the top spots, Hidalgo said: “I know David really well, I played with him when I was young. Jon, what can I say? He’s the G.O.A.T. in this tournament.”
