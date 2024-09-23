Raheem Morris Stays Mum On Controversial No-Call After Falcons Loss

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wasn't looking to get fined after Sunday night's 22–17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs .

After a Kirk Cousins pass to Kyle Pitts fell incomplete in the end zone, refs opted against flagging Cook for defensive pass interference, despite him clearly hitting Pitts early and not turning his head to make a play on the ball. "I like my money," Morris said, unwilling to share his candid thoughts at risk of getting fined by the NFL.It was a business decision from Morris to hold his tongue, and it's hard to blame him given that players and coaches are subject to fines for criticizing the officials.

NFL Falcons Chiefs Missed Call Raheem Morris

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atlanta Falcons Coach Morris Touts 2 Preseason Standouts Who Make Roster Cuts 'Tough'Atlanta Falcons receiver Chris Blair and linebacker Donavan Mutin impressed coach Raheem Morris this offseason.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Atlanta Falcons 'Violent, Big' DL Ta'Quon Graham Impressing Raheem Morris, CoachesDefensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham impressed the Atlanta Falcons' coaches this summer.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Atlanta Falcons' Raheem Morris Takes Subtle Job at Pittsburgh Steelers' Arthur SmithAtlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris stressed transparency with injuries in his press conference Wednesday. A lack thereof cost Arthur Smith $25,000 in 2023.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Falcons Treated Raheem Morris to a Wet and Wild Celebration After Beating the EaglesThe Falcons were thrilled for Raheem Morris.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Raheem Morris Had a Rather Amusing Explanation For Drake London's Gun CelebrationRaheem Morris defended Drake London in his press conference this week.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Falcons' Morris on Kirk Cousins - 'I feel like Kirk is healthy'Kirk Cousins' struggles in his Falcons debut Sunday weren't because of last season's Achilles injury, coach Raheem Morris said Monday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »