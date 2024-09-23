Raheem Morris Stays Mum On Controversial No-Call After Falcons Loss

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wasn't looking to get fined after Sunday night's 22–17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs .
After a Kirk Cousins pass to Kyle Pitts fell incomplete in the end zone, refs opted against flagging Cook for defensive pass interference, despite him clearly hitting Pitts early and not turning his head to make a play on the ball. "I like my money," Morris said, unwilling to share his candid thoughts at risk of getting fined by the NFL.It was a business decision from Morris to hold his tongue, and it's hard to blame him given that players and coaches are subject to fines for criticizing the officials.
