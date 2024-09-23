PwC and GFA Call for Cultural Shift to Improve Gender Equity in Luxury Industry

Follow @LuxuryDaily for the latest in luxury newsConsulting firm PwC and nonprofit organization Global Fashion Agenda are calling for a"collective cultural effort" to improve gender equity in one of the world's leading global producers of luxury wear.

{"ct":"1Mg+FlRORsoGjINw+VZVIm56QWEI9umY2goRupWZF8o71ry2pEmz1H7vnuBAPABAcCsq8lAnRXgk2FuUCvVdTCPD8yMd9Jz5JbglEzw6G0nzE4VJzbL6mYn5Qb4SwhOsnoj0g0G3khmtrzX8TRpyu+NB3bXOE36TimsUfNzuyFy5bm2ix5ANeYNWbDDB6WJaReMUmP+e3pMeKkSuJJwYGmRojgnt9mjYelsqozjQw8GhrTVOFs3mSXx/XEt3tws89QGkqkRj5FKEhwqA0jbg0nzoKt+7E/OYNmFOdB0tBF96Y1RNWrouu1/UBSTZqPN77EsZEPtbul2yCCQJW+zdKfrD9doBRvQt06Ziia7HuPWquAx6MYZc2Hj0ozAAaGlpH9XGlVBap35T840yjwxn43iDXko30fe6frsQL5Qz2Ngg8qI3a7Ggy9ZjkcNhIbLoMu5///pBrQIlWcncRM5VrY5xDbj0PY

Luxury Fashion Gender Equity Pwc Global Fashion Agenda Cultural Shift

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LuxuryDaily / 🏆 325. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Journey through Vietnam and experience the rich cultural tapestry at Viet Cultural FestThemed around a mythical folklore, explore the different regions of Vietnam and experience a fun day of cultural games, cuisine, and entertainment.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Guadalupe Cultural Arst Center Open Call for Scripts - Teatro Salon Table Reading SeriesThe Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Theater Arts Program is accepting submissions of unproduced scripts for the Teatro Salon Table Reading Series. From the pool of submissions, two to three scripts will be selected for a scheduled table reading that will be opened to the public this fall. Deadline to submit unproduced scripts is Aug.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

PwC making investments for 'high quality' business in China, internal memo saysPwC making investments for 'high quality' business in China, internal memo says

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

PwC Banned for Six Months, Fined Over $56 Million in China Over Evergrande AuditChinese authorities have imposed the heaviest penalty yet on an international accounting firm operating in China. PwC has been banned from signing off on financial results for six months and fined over $56 million for its involvement in the audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

China hands PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of the collapsed developer EvergrandeChinese authorities have banned the accounting firm PwC for six months and fined it over $56 million for its involvement in the audit of collapsed local property developer Evergrande.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

China fines PwC $62 million for its role in the Evergrande collapseChinese regulators have hit PwC’s auditing unit in mainland China with a six-month business suspension and a record fine of 441 million yuan ($62 million) over the firm’s audit of troubled property developer China Evergrande Group.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »