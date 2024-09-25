Purple Carpet Premiere for FX's 'Grotesquerie'

The cast and creative team behind FX’s new series “ Grotesquerie ” hit the red carpet premiere in New York City on Sept. 23. Some attendees took inspiration from the event’s purple carpet and gothic design, including series’ star Niecy Nash .

For the premiere, the Emmy-winning actress styled a regal purple jumpsuit with wide-leg pants and a scoop neckline with fabric draping courtesy of Attic Koncept. The purple look perfectly complemented Nash’s wife, Jessica Betts’, attire as well. The singer-songwriter opted for a two-toned purple look featuring high-waisted plum trousers and a light purple button-down shirt.

“Grotesquerie,” from creator Ryan Murphy, stars Nash as a detective, who works alongside a nun to solve the murders of a string of victims. As more clues are uncovered, the detective finds the murders are more connected than they seem. FX’s “Grotesquerie” premieres Sept. 24.Niecy Nash Betts at the premiere of FX’s “Grotesquerie” held at Spring Studios on Sept. 23, 2024 in New York City.Sherri Shepherd at the premiere of FX’s “Grotesquerie” held at Spring Studios on Sept.

