Protests Erupt in New York After Video Shows Police Shooting Knife-Wielding Man on Subway

Protests erupted in New York after authorities released videos from body-worn cameras showing officers shoot a man armed with a knife aboard a subway train.Derell Mickles.Police said Mickles didn't pay the $2.90 subway fare before he tried boarding a train in Brooklyn on Sept 15. When officers approached him, he pulled out a foldable knife and ignored them when they repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon, according to police.

"It happened because an individual decided to enter our subway system," NYPD's Interim Commissioner Thomas Donlon, said during a news conference on Wednesday. "He refused to drop that weapon, after repeated orders by the officers. And then he advanced towards the officers while he was armed." “I’m going to make you kill me if you don’t f***ing leave me alone,” he tells officers as they follow him on the platform along the train.

The suspect, who gets on the train, urges police to shoot him. He is then shot with a stun gun, which has little effect, and he runs off the train and back onto the platform. A few other people were hurt in the shooting, including a 26-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound, as well as one of the officers.A bystander, Gregory Delpeche, 49, was hit in the head by a stray bullet. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors had to open up his skull to reduce brain swelling, according to his family.

New York Protests Police Shooting Subway Knife

