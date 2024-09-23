Prostate Cancer: Symptoms, Risks, And Diagnosis

Prostate cancer is a disease found in men that develops in the prostate gland. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society , with older men more likely to develop the disease. Prostate cancer is second only to skin cancer as the most common cancer diagnosed in men, according to the source.

What are the types of prostate cancer? Most commonly, prostate cancer is adenocarcinomas, meaning it develops in the gland cells, according to ACS. There are other types of prostate cancer, according to the source, but these are rare. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER Other types are small cell carcinoma, neuroendocrine tumors, transitional cell carcinomas and sarcomas. In general, prostate cancer grows very slowly.

Prostate Cancer Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Men's Health

