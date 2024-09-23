Prosecutors Release Disturbing Note Allegedly Written By Trump Assailant

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors released the disturbing note they claim was authored by suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, as proof of his intention to kill the 45th president.

How Sabrina Carpenter's racy church video may have led the feds to probe a priest — and one of Eric Adams' closest allies“The letter calls on people to ‘finish the job’ of killing President Trump, attempts to rouse people in incendiary terms to do so, and offers $150,000 to anyone who succeeds. There was no apparent justification for releasing this information at this stage,” Barr went on.

“It was rash to put out this letter in the midst of an election during which two attempts on the life of President Trump had been made,” Barr continued. “It served no purpose other than to risk inciting further violence.” Prosecutors also released details in their proffer about evidence that suggests Routh traveled from Greensboro, NC, to West Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 14, just a month before the alleged attempt on Trump’s life.

Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Routh Note DOJ

