Prosecutors File Sealed Brief In Trump Election Case

Prosecutors said earlier this month that they intended to present a"detailed factual proffer" in hopes of persuading the judge that the allegations in the indictment should not be dismissed and should remain part of the caseSpecial counsel Jack Smith on Thursday filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and previously unseen evidence in the case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

The Trump team has vigorously objected to the filing, calling it unnecessary and saying it could lead to the airing of unflattering details in the “sensitive” pre-election time period. The brief is the opening salvo in a restructured criminal case following the Supreme Court's opinion in July that said former presidents are presumptively immune for official acts they take in office but are not immune for their private acts.

Trump Election Indictment Special Counsel Evidence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference caseSpecial counsel Jack Smith has filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and new evidence in the case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference caseSpecial counsel Jack Smith has filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and new evidence in the case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference caseSpecial counsel Jack Smith has filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and new evidence in the case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference caseThe brief is aimed at defending a revised and stripped-down indictment that prosecutors filed last month to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that conferred broad immunity on former presidents.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference caseSpecial counsel Jack Smith has filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and new evidence in the case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference caseJack Smith has filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and previously unseen evidence in the case charging former…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »